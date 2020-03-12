Coronavirus concerns prompt Lincoln University to extend spring break for students

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University announced Wednesday they're extending their Spring Break another week due to coronavirus concerns.

LU students are on break this week and will remain out of school through March 20. Residence halls will also remain closed.

The campus will be deep-cleaned and alternative course delivery may be prepared during the break, an LU spokesperson said.

Faculty and staff, however, will have regular business hours during the week of March 16.

The university advised students with paid travel arrangements to get a refund or find alternative reimbursement.