Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues

13 hours 58 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:21:29 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop because of the coronavirus.

State Budget Director Dan Haug on Friday said as of May, net general revenue collections were down more than 7% this year compared to last year.

Revenues dropped significantly last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. In May alone, net general revenues decreased more than 22% compared to May 2019.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has cut close to $428 million in state government spending this year to compensate. 

