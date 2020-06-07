Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop because of the coronavirus.

State Budget Director Dan Haug on Friday said as of May, net general revenue collections were down more than 7% this year compared to last year.

Revenues dropped significantly last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. In May alone, net general revenues decreased more than 22% compared to May 2019.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has cut close to $428 million in state government spending this year to compensate.