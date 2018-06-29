Coroner: Investigation of Chief's Death Continues

HUNTSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Randolph County Coroner Gerald Luntsford says the investigation into the death of a central Missouri police chief is not over.

Luntsford says 64-year-old Huntsville Police Chief William Stuck died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen but he has not determined how the shooting occurred. Stuck died Nov. 27 at his home, reportedly while getting ready for work.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Randolph County Sheriff Chief Deputy Nevin Turner said this week that Stuck's death had been ruled an accident.

But Luntsford says he has not made that ruling. He says he's still waiting to receive the gun and for other results before closing the investigation.

Luntsford says it could be a few more weeks before his ruling.