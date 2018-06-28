Coroner: No foul play suspected in Missouri student's death

By: The Associated Press

KIRKSVILLE (AP) - An investigator said foul play isn't suspected in the death of a student found unresponsive in his dorm room at Truman State University in Missouri's Kirksville.

Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch an autopsy Wednesday on 18-year-old freshman William Batterson of Richmond Heights in suburban St. Louis was inconclusive. Toxicology tests are pending.

Batterson was found unresponsive by his roommates Monday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Noe described the circumstances of Batterson's case as "nothing suspicious, nothing criminal by any means." Noe says he knows of no pre-existing medical condition to explain the death.

Batterson's services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Lupton Chapel in the St. Louis suburb of University City.