Coroner Reveals Details in Huntsville Police Chief Death

HUNTSVILLE - Randolph County Coroner Gerald Luntsford, released more information about the shooting death of Huntsville Police Chief William "Buddy" Stuck.

Luntsford said on Nov. 27 a Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy told him Stuck had shot himself at his home in Huntsville.



An autopsy was performed on Stuck at the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiners's office in Columbia on Nov. 29. The autopsy showed Stuck died of a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The bullet hit his aorta and Stuck died within three minutes.

The complete autopsy report will take around six weeks to complete and will be returned to Luntsford.

The gun, bullet, and other evidence were sent to a lab for testing. It is also supposed to take up to six weeks before results emerge.