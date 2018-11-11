Corps Chief Says Larger Water Releases Possible

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The top Army officer for the management of the Missouri River said additional rain could force the release of even greater amounts of water from an upstream dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already is releasing a record 150,000 cubic feet of water per second from Gavin's Point dam in South Dakota.

Brig. Gen. John McMahon is commander of the corps' Northwestern Division. He says officials are watching a weather system moving through the upper Missouri River basin. If it dumps a lot of rain, McMahon said, the corps may have to let more water out of Gavin's Point, but he declined to say how much and what the impact would be on downstream flooding. McMahon was in Jefferson City on Monday to discuss river management with local officials.