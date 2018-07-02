Corps commits to money to complete St. Joseph levee work

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' work plan for this year includes nearly $42 million to complete work on four Missouri River levees at St. Joseph.

The levees were damaged during the 1993 flood and are the only ones on the Missouri River not yet upgraded to Corps specifications since that flood.

Steve Johnston, director of the Community Alliance of St. Joseph, says the complete funding package allows the Corps to move forward with about 3.5 years of work, which will be done in four phases.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the federal government is providing 65 percent — or $46.8 million — of the $72 million needed for the project. The other 35 percent comes from Buchanan County, the city of St. Joseph and the state of Missouri.