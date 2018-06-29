Corps Looks to Avoid Flood Damage Repeat

COLUMBIA - The Army Corps of Engineers said it hopes to increase reservoir sizes in Missouri River states to avoid a repeat of the flood damage from this summer.

U.S. Corps of Engineers Brigadier General John McMahon told representatives from Missouri River states increasing reservoir size would allow for more storm water storage and could avoid damage to properties. The Corps of Engineers said they have racked up $630 million in repair costs.

This plan comes just days after McMahon announced the Corps of Engineers only has enough funding to fix 11 of 68 damaged levees. Government estimates put the total repair cost near $2 billion.

The Corps of Engineers will present a report with detailed recommendations on how to repair flood damage throughout the Missouri River states.