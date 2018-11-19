Corps-managed Parks to Increase Fees

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON (AP) - The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says it will cost a little more to get into Table Rock Lake beginning April 1st. Entrance fees will go from $2 to $4 per vehicle per day. People entering on foot will pay $1 per person, per day. The fees will be charged at the following corps-managed parks: Moonshine Beach, Indian Point, Cape Fair, Aunt's Creek, Mill Creek, Baxter, Old Highway 86, Long Creek, Cricket Creek, Viola, Viney Creek, Campbell Point, Big M and Eagle Rock. The fee will not be charged to marina customers or slip-holders. The corps says the new fees will help defray the cost of maintaining the parks.