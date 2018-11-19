Corps-managed Parks to Increase Fees
BRANSON (AP) - The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says it will cost a little more to get into Table Rock Lake beginning April 1st. Entrance fees will go from $2 to $4 per vehicle per day. People entering on foot will pay $1 per person, per day. The fees will be charged at the following corps-managed parks: Moonshine Beach, Indian Point, Cape Fair, Aunt's Creek, Mill Creek, Baxter, Old Highway 86, Long Creek, Cricket Creek, Viola, Viney Creek, Campbell Point, Big M and Eagle Rock. The fee will not be charged to marina customers or slip-holders. The corps says the new fees will help defray the cost of maintaining the parks.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- While hundreds of families wait in agony to learn the fate of missing loved ones, officials gave a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A St. Louis woman is headed to California and collecting donations along the way to help the victims... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) — Springfield's yoga community is speaking out after a pastor at an Assemblies of God megachurch warned Christians... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local): 10:55 a.m. ... More >>
in
OMAHA (AP) — The Federal Reserve says farm income continued to decline across the Plains and western states this fall... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One woman is in custody Sunday after a shooting late Saturday night on North Wester Lane, just... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Turkey Day came early for people in Columbia on Saturday. The Shiloh Christian Worship Center hosted its... More >>
in
SAVANNAH (AP) — A cat owner in northwestern Missouri is crafting makeshift shelters to help keep stray cats warm during... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One person was hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting just east of Columbia, the Boone County Sheriff's... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Community members gathered Saturday to raise money for the Police Unity Tour. Every year, police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is home from the hospital Saturday after spending three weeks in the ICU, recovering from... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - One man was airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after he suffered "a large caliber gunshot wound... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fall Into Art kicked off the weekend with its annual show, and artists shared what their art means... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the largest holiday shopping events in mid-Missouri takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Exposition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From the amateurs to the professional travel teams, dodgeball players of all skill sets took part in the... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A chase that reached speeds of 115 mph and a subsequent foot pursuit led to the arrest... More >>
in
Royal Palm Beach, FL ( WPTV ) -- Firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire in Royal Palm Beach... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Another fatal crash occurred in Missouri early Saturday morning. 30 year-old Richard Lowry, of Eugene, was pronounced... More >>
in