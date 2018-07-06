Corps of Engineers Seeks Comment on Forest Plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has developed a long-range plan for managing forest areas along the upper Mississippi River region. Now, the corps is asking for the public's comments on the plan.

The corps plan provides for management of 2.6 million acres of land and water along the Mississippi from Minnesota to its confluence with the Ohio River. The plan also includes management of the Illinois River from Chicago to Grafton, Ill., and sections of other smaller rivers in a five-state region that includes Missouri.

The public review and comment period runs through July 27. The plan is available at the website of the St. Paul, Minn., district of the corps.