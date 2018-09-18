Corps Warns of Flooding Potential in SW Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning southwest Missouri residents of the potential for more flooding downstream of Beaver, Table Rock, Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes.
The corps says in a news release Thursday that the lakes are still nearly full from recent rains. If the forecast for more rain proves true, it could cause more flooding.
The corps is recommending that people living in at-risk areas stay in contact with local emergency officials for warnings about larger-than-normal water releases from dams. It says people need to decide beforehand whether to move livestock or belongings to higher ground because flows can sometimes change within an hour or two.
Use the link below to check out river levels in Missouri:
