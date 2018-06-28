Correctional Center Employees Fundraise for Special Olympics

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Correctional Center employees are hosting two events to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri this month.

Volunteers will pump gas and wash windows at the Hy-Vee gas station on West Truman Blvd. Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. Next Wednesday, volunteers will also wait tables and greet customers at Prison Brew's for a tip-a-cop event. The uniformed officers will work at the restaurant from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tips from both events will benefit the Polar Plunge at Lake of the Ozarks on Feb. 22, 2014.

Special Olympics Missouri hosts the Polar Plunge events throughout the state of Missouri. The money raised goes toward sports training and athletic competitions for Special Olympics athletes.