Corrections Department Faces Death Penalty Deadline

In addition to the anesthesiologist, Gaitan's order requires new drug dosage and monitoring procedures, as well as new auditing and contingency plans.

"The order, it just says on or before July 15, 2006. So, as I read that, we could turn it in by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday night," said Brian Hauswirth, corrections department spokesman.

"We believe that there are some conclusions that he made in that ruling that we disagree with. We respectfully disagree with him in the sense that he certainly did chastise the process," Hauswirth added.

"We don't have to find an anesthesiologist by tomorrow," he said. "We are working on it, nonetheless. Again, 298 letters were sent out."

So, while the corrections department looks for for an anesthesiologist, Hauswirth said the state has until the next execution to fill the job. Attorney General Jay Nixon is responsible for submitting Missouri's revised execution procedures to the district court.