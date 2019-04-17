Corrections officer under fire for social media post

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City corrections officer is facing criticism for a Facebook post.

The officer posted a photo using the hashtag "feeling cute" challenge.

The text said, "Feeling cute. Might take your homeboy to the hole later."

Critics said the officer was making fun of solitary confinement and was inappropriate.

The post eventually made its way to a Jefferson city Facebook group where it now had more than 100 comments.

KOMU 8 reached out to the Department of Corrections and it said it is addressing and investigating the post.

Communications director Karen Pojmann said, "All Department of Corrections employees are trained in the prevention and reporting of harassment, discrimination and unprofessional conduct and are expected to help ensure that interactions with offenders and fellow employees are professional and respectful."