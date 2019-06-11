Corrections staff pay raise finalized as Governor signs state budget
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson's budget for next fiscal year includes the largest pay raise for corrections staff in Missouri history.
Non-executive state workers can expect a 3 percent increase in pay and an additional 1 percent increase for every two years of service. The 1 percent increase also applies to those who have worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections prior to the new plan. Some workers could potentially as much as a 13 percent increase in pay, according to a news release sent by MODOC.
The consolidation of Crossroads Correctional and Western Missouri Correctional center are funding the new plan. The state will save $21 million per year due to the consolidation.
Missouri corrections workers are one of the lowest paid in the U.S., with current starting salary at $31,288. The job vacancy rate peaked in September 2018, when 848 of the 4,733 Corrections Officer I positions were open.
“I could not be more excited about this plan or more grateful for the support of House and Senate leadership, the Governor and the Governor’s staff,” said Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe says in a news release. “Gov. Parson has demonstrated that he is committed to building the state’s workforce and that he values corrections staff, who are some of the hardest-working and most dedicated people in state government. Every day they put their own safety on the line to protect our communities.”
Parson commends Precythe for keeping the department afloat during massive vacancies.
“This is a great example of leadership from Director Precythe, a great example of thinking outside the box and being smart and efficient with taxpayers’ money,” said Governor Mike Parson. “What did we do with that money we saved? We reinvested every dime of it into our Corrections team.”
The pay raise will take into affect starting January 2020.
