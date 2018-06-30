Corri Hamilton Joins Lady Cougar Basketball Squad

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head women's basketball coach Mike Davis officially announced Thursday the signing of Corri Hamilton to play for the Lady Cougars beginning in the fall.

A senior at Fulton High School in Fulton, Missouri, Hamilton averaged 18 points, 13.7 rebounds and had 2.4 steals per game this past season. The 5-9 forward earned all-state honors and was a two time all-conference and all-district team member. Corri scored 1,118 points during her career at Fulton.

"We are very excited for Corri to join the Lady Cougar family," said Davis. "She enjoyed a great senior year at Fulton High School and has really only scratched the surface of her ability. She plays and competes at a high level. Her willingness to do dirty work and play both ends of the court will make Corri a great asset to our team."