Cosmo-Bethel Lake Receives New Trout

Marty McMillen transported all these fish more than 100 miles to Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia. His farm supplied the fish for this year's winter stock.

"They are not easily hauled, I mean they are pretty finnicky about how you haul them, if everything is not just right you can lose fish," said McMillen of Westover Farms.

The fish are released in the lake to provide opportunities for people in the area to fish close to home. The winter trout program started two years ago.

"It gives some anglers in Columbia a chance to fish for trout when they ordinarily wouldn't be able to do otherwise, also it provides year round fishing for anglers, trout are very aggressive and feed all winter long so people in Mid-Missouri here will be able to fish for trout all winter long," said Craig Gemming of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Unfortunatly, we won't see any fisherman out with this weather, but there will be kids programs and many oppurtunities for people in the coming weeks."

The fish are all catch and release until January 31st. In February, people must have a trout permit to keep the fish they catch. Fishermen can catch up to five fish per day.