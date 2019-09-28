Cosmo Park Hosts Kid Fun
Vehicles of all shapes and sizes were on display as part of the city of Columbia's "tons of trucks" event.
Kids got to climb, sit and play on the city's equipment. Vehicles on display included school buses, tractors, and fire trucks.
Kids even had the opportunity to try on some cool clothing.
