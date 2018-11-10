Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2

6 hours 53 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:40:31 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1.

Missouri state parks administrators announced Friday that the agency is increasing the overnight price of an electric campsite by $2, bringing the average cost for a campsite to $23 per night. The average rate for a premium electric site will rise to $25 per night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the agency says it needs more revenue to upgrade its electric sites and to fix sites in disrepair.

State Parks Director Ben Ellis said in a statement that the rate increase will pay for electrification projects, including upgrading electrical service to 50 amp and repairing electrical systems. He says the power issues have caused the closure of some campsites.

