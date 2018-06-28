Costas: Wishes He'd Had More Time to Talk

NEW YORK - Bob Costas isn't backing down from his halftime comments on gun violence, but he wishes he had more time.

The NBC sportscaster gave interviews Tuesday to Dan Patrick and Lawrence O'Donnell about his Sunday-night halftime commentary following Kansas City Chiefs player Jovan Belcher's murder of his girlfriend and subsequent suicide. Both interviews were longer that the commentary itself.

Costas says domestic violence, football, the gun culture and possible substance abuse could have been factors in the tragedy. He says the availability of a gun wasn't the only issue, but he didn't have more time for a nuanced discussion Sunday.

Costas received some criticism for injecting politics into a sporting event.