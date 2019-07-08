Costly Turnovers Come with a Price

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Saturday, October 28 2006 Oct 28, 2006 Saturday, October 28, 2006 5:56:35 PM CDT October 28, 2006 in Sports

After a 39-yard field goal, Jeff Wolfert kicked Mizzou to 3-0 early in the first quarter.

A few drives later, the Sooners answered back after picking off Chase Daniel's pass and running seven plays for a touchdown, putting them on top 7-3.

Late in the first quarter, Missouri's Tony Temple fumbled the ball at the Oklahoma 42-yard line. Oklahoma went on to score another touchdown early in the second quarter, making it 14-3 Oklahoma.

After the very next unsuccessful drive, Missouri's punter Adam Crossett was blocked, resulting in a safety for Oklahoma. The Tigers would go into halftime trailing 16-3.

The Tiger fans were electrified when Wolfert forced Oklahoma's Allen Patrick to fumble at the Missouri 34-yard line.

Capping an eight play drive, Daniel rushed 13 yards for the Missouri touchdown, 16-10. But that's where the offense ended for Missouri.

After another Missouri turnover in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma scored a field goal to reach the final score of 26-10.

Both Oklahoma and Missouri had impressive total yardage with 358 and 360 yards, respectively. Missouri was charged with 8 penalties for a total of 75 yards.

