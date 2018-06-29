Cotton Bowl Stadium Rich With History

DALLAS - Mizzou's game at AT&T Stadium on Friday isn't the only bowl game in Dallas. The iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium, which hosted the Cotton Bowl Classic the last time Missouri played in it, held the Heart of Dallas Bowl today.

The Cotton Bowl Stadium was built in 1930. It sits in the middle of the Texas state fairgrounds, surrounded by rides and other attractions. While it doesn't have the ammenties and features of newer stadiums, it has a history that can rival any sporting venue in the nation.

"This is my second game here on New Year's Day," said North Texas fan Scott Murphy. "I saw Colorado play, it was a great time."

The Cotton Bowl Classic began playing in the stadium in 1937. The first matchup features Texas Christian University against Marquette, with TCU winning 16-6. In 2009, 72 years later, The Cotton Bowl Classic moved out of the stadium and since then the game has been played in the hi-tech AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After the Cotton Bowl Classic moved out, the Heart of Dallas Bowl began playing in the 83-year-old stadium. This year, the University of North Texas Mean Green faced off against the UNLV Rebels in the Heats of Dallas Bowl. The Red River Rivalry between University of Texas and Oklahoma University is also played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium every year.

North Texas won today's game at the venue, 36-14.