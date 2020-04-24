COU asking for opinions on proposed new terminal designs

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport has revealed three proposed designs for the new airport terminal.

Renderings of the design options and a survey can be accessed here.

As part of the process for choosing the new design, officials are opening up the discussion to the community and are asking for the public’s opinion on the three designs in a survey, which will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

Results of the survey will then be shared with the selection committee and all survey results will become part of the official record.



Columbia Regional Airport is in the design phase of their new terminal, which is scheduled to open in early 2022.