Couch Fire Injures Resident

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2115 Saratoga Drive at 9:28 a.m. on Monday.

The 9-1-1 caller stated she could see what appeared to be a fire in the basement of a neighbor's house.

Fire Fighters arrived on the scene and found the smoldering remains of a couch just outside the walk-out basement door at the rear of the split-level home.

Fire crews contacted the 23-year-old resident of the home who stated he was upstairs when he smelled smoke, investigated, and found a basement couch on fire. The resident was unable to locate his cell phone to call 9-1-1 so he dragged the burning couch out the basement door. He then used a nearby garden hose to extinguish the fire.

The resident sustained minor burns to his hands but declined transport to a medical facility. The house sustained approximately $10 thousand in fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home had working smoke alarms and they functioned appropriately.

Five fire apparatus and 16 fire fighters responded to the incident. Crews remained on scene for just over an hour.

The Columbia Fire Department wants to remind residents that working smoke alarms do save lives. Test your smoke alarms at least once a month by pressing the test button. Replace smoke alarm batteries at least once a year. Replace smoke alarms every 10 years. To ensure adequate protection, place smoke alarms in every sleeping room, and in a common area on every floor.