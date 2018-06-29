Cougar Basketball Starts 2012-13 With Home Victory

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College Cougar men's basketball team started their 2012-13 campaign with a commanding victory Friday over Concordia Seminary College, 117-46. This marks the sixth straight year the Cougars start their season at 1-0.

Columbia dominated the competition from start to finish, holding the Preachers to just a 23 percent shooting from the field while connecting on 63 percent of their attempts. The Cougars also shot 50 percent from beyond the arc with 14 of their 28 attempts falling. Columbia outrebounded the visiting quad 49-31 and posted 12 steals on the night.

13 different Cougars scored Friday night with six players finishing in double figures. Hometown guard Marcus Whitt led the squad with a game-high 16 points. Sophomore Tanner Sutton chipped in 14 points while Jordan Dressler and Chantel Stanciel each had 13. Junior Devin Griffin logged 11 points and Zach Rockers posted 10.

Joshua Duffy and Calvin Kapels led the Preachers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cougars take to the road for the first time in 2012-13 when they travel to Kansas City on November 10th to face Avila University in a 7 p.m. tip-off.