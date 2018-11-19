Cougar Cross Country Squads Begin to Grow

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College men's and women's cross country teams have added their first five runners for the fall of 2012. Head coach Tim Cornell officially announced that Devin Sander, Michael McCulloch, Jordan Andrews, Lindsey Martin and Julia Collins have all signed letters of intent to run for Columbia in its inaugural season.

"I am very excited about this group of young people, they are talented runners and good students," said Cornell. "This is exactly the kind of core that I anticipated we would have and am thrilled these individuals have chosen to join the Cougars."

Devin Sander, son of Chris and Becky Sander and a native of Columbia will be making the short trek from Hickman High School to Columbia College this fall with plans to major in Biological Sciences. Placing 12th at MSHSAA Class 4A State Cross Country Championships with a personal best of 4:21 for the 1600m, Sander plans to pursue Physical Therapy after graduation.

Staley High School senior Michael McCulloch posted a person best of 15:52 in the cross country 5K and a 4:32 over 1600m. Son of Mike and Maureen McCulloch, Michael plans to major in Business at Columbia.

Son of Glen and Jo Andrews, Jordan Andrews has a run a cross country 5K in 16:32 and a 1600m in 4:46. The Lee's Summit High School senior will major in Business.

A transfer from Stephens College, Lindsey Martin is the daughter of Greg Martin. A graduate of Lee's Summit High School in Lee's Summit, Missouri, Lindsey has personal bests of 19:55 for a cross country 5K and 5:45 for the 1600m.

Finally, Julia Collins is a senior at Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Mo. and has posted a personal best of 20:56 for the cross country 5K. The daughter of Mark and Kim Collins, Julia will be majoring in Computer Science and Mathematics.