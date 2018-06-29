Cougar Cross Country Teams Grow Again

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College men's and women's cross-country coach Tim Cornell officially announced that he has grown his roster by two more Friday, signing Makayla Rupp and Damon Goodall to Letter of Intents to begin running for the Cougars this fall.

Makayla Rupp joins the Cougars as a freshman from Sedalia, Missouri. The Smith-Cotton High School student has posted a 20:45 in the cross country 5K and a 5:45 for the 1600m.

Makayla is going to make a great addition to the team because she is a hard worker and goal oriented," stated Cornell.

Damon Goodall was an all-state runner in 2011 at Maryville High School in Maryville, Missouri. He has a personal best of 17:21 for the 5K and 4:52 for the 1600m.

"Damon has immense potential as a distance runner and I am looking forward to him realizing that potential as a Cougar," said Cornell.