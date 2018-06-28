Cougar Golf Adds Erik Peyton

COLUMBIA -- John Utley, Columbia College head golf coach, officially announced Friday the signing of Erik Peyton to begin playing for the Cougars this fall.

Peyton, a native of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, is coming to Columbia after a very successful high school career at Holt High School in Wentzville, Missouri. The National Honor Society student joins the Cougar squad with an 83 tournament average from 2011. In just his first year of competitive golf Erik has received first team all-conference honors and won four matches and was a member of the 2011 and 2012 Lake Forest Challenge Team Champions.

Prior to his success in golf, Peyton was a standout golf and basketball player and earned academic all-conference accolades in both sports. As a junior and senior he was named second team all-conference in basketball.

Peyton becomes the third men's player to join the newly added Cougar golf team.