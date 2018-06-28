Cougar Men Move Up Four Spots to No. 6

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College men's basketball team moved up four spots to No. 6 after receiving 236 points in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll released Tuesday. Oklahoma Baptist University (9-1) claimed the top spot in the poll with 279 points. Cumberlands (Ky.), Lee (Tenn.), Pikeville (Ky.), and Rogers State (Ky.) rounded out the top five.

The Cougars are currently 9-0 and are coming off a 79-70 victory over Lindenwood University-Belleville on Saturday in the second annual Arris' Pizza and Pub College Basketball Classic. Senior Jordan Dressler was named the Most Valuable Player of the Classic after averaging 21.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in Columbia's two victories over Lindenwood and Mid-Continent (Ky.) University.

The Cougars return to action on Monday, December 10th when they host Central Christian (Kan.) College at 7:00 p.m. Columbia will kick off American Midwest Conference (AMC) play at Williams Baptist (Ark.) College on Thursday, January 3rd.