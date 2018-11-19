Cougar Men Pick Up AMC Win Over William Woods

COLUMBIA -- The Cougar men's basketball team, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA for the second week in a row, was victorious Saturday in an American Midwest Conference matchup with William Woods University. Columbia defeated the Owls by a score of 73-53 to remain undefeated at 22-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play. The Owls fall to 9-12 and 5-3 in the AMC.

Devin Griffin started the game with eight straight points for the Cougars as Columbia built a 12-2 lead with just under four minutes gone by in the opening frame. Columbia would take their biggest lead of the first half at 33-13 with 2:29 remaining in the period and go into the locker room leading 33-17.

The Cougars led by double digits throughout the second period, taking their biggest lead of the contest at 64-42 with 6:50 remaining in regulation. Columbia finished the game 27 of 57 (47 percent) from the field, while holding William Woods to a 34 percent shooting clip.

Griffin finished with 18 points and four assists to lead all players. Derrick Dilworth and Tanner Sutton joined Griffin in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Marquette Murrell pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds for the Cougars, who outscored the Owls 34-18 in the paint. William Woods finished with a 44-34 advantage on the boards, led by Blake Burgess with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Columbia will return to the hardwood on Thursday, January 31st for a matchup with Williams Baptist College to kick off the second half of the conference season. The Cougars defeated the Eagles 70-56 in the teams' first meeting of the year on January 3rd. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.