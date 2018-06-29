Cougar Men Play Lyon to Tie Game

BATESVILLE, AR -- The eighth-ranked Cougar men's soccer team tied American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Lyon College 1-1 on Saturday afternoon. With the tie, Columbia's record stands at 8-0-3 on the year and 3-0-1 in the AMC. The Scots are now 6-1-2 and 1-0-1 in conference play.

Cougar junior Zachary Oppland got the scoring started in the first half, netting a goal in the 37th minute. Robert Hall would respond for Lyon, scoring on a penalty kick just before the first period came to a close. Neither team could break the tie in the second period, sending the game into overtime tied at 1. The teams would trade shots in the two overtime periods before time expired with the score still knotted at 1-1.

Matt McKenna started in goal for the Cougars, recording 13 saves. Lyon posted 14 shots on goal and 24 total shots on the afternoon. Columbia totaled 16 shots for the game with 10 shots on goal.

The Cougars return to action on Wednesday, October 3rd when they host AMC foe Hannibal-LaGrange University at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.