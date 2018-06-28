Cougar Men's Basketball Picks Up Quality Win

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Men's Basketball team defeated Central Bible College 72-50 on day one of the Quality Inn Classic. The victory by the host Cougars improves their record to 5-2 on the season. Columbia College was ranked No.14 in the NAIA preseason top-25 poll.

Columbia College connected on 16 of their first 34 shots in the game and forced 15 turnovers en route to a 38-27 halftime lead.

Columbia then held the visitors to just six field goals in the second frame and created 11 additional turnovers in their 22-point victory. The Cougars also outrebounded the Spartans 26-22 in the contest.

Devin Griffin led the way with a game high 22 points in addition to his four assists and three steals. Brock Walker score in double figures for the second straight game with 15 points. Junior Jordan Dressler posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Terrence Culler led the Spartans with 19 points and six rebounds.

Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University defeated Kansas Weleyan University by a score of 86-75 in an earlier game in the tournament.

Action continues in the Quality Inn Classic tomorrow as Hannibal-LaGrange takes on Central Bible at 1:00 p.m. and the Cougars face Kansas Wesleyan at 3:00 p.m. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.