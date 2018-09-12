Cougar Men's Basketball Starts Season Off With Win

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougar men's basketball team recorded a win in its 2011-12 opener Wednesday night, defeating Concordia Seminary College 109-54. The win gives the No. 14 ranked Columbia Cougars a 1-0 start.

At halftime Columbia led 49-35. The Cougars heated up offensively in the second half, scoring 63 percent of their field goals. Columbia outscored the Preachers 60-19 in the final 20 minutes, including a six-for-eight performance from beyond the arc, to secure the victory.

Leading the effort for Columbia was sophomore guard Devin Griffin with 28 points and nine steals. Also in double figures were Wendell Crowder and Brock Walker with 12 points apiece and Henrique Medeiros with 11. Senior Taylor Evans chipped in 10 points. Freshman Zach Rockers was the leading rebounder for Columbia with six.

Calvin Kapels led the way for Concordia Seminary with 26 points and five rebounds.

The Cougars return to the hardwood on Monday, November 7th when they host Lyon College. Tip-off is set for 7:30 P.M. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.