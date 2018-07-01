Cougar Men Stay Perfect, Tie Consecutive Wins Record

COLUMBIA -- The Cougar men's basketball team remained unbeaten with a 73-40 victory over American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Benedictine University of Springfield on Thursday night. Columbia improves to 17-0 and 3-0 in conference play with the win, matching the program record for consecutive victories in a season with 17.



With the score tied at nine early in the first half, Zach Rockers sparked a 9-0 Cougar run with a three-pointer at the 13:17 mark. Columbia would hold the lead for the remainder of the period, grabbing a 35-15 advantage at the halftime break. Devin Griffin had eight first half points to lead the Cougars, who shot 48 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes.



Columbia faced little resistance in the second half, leading by double digits throughout on their way to the 33-point victory. The Cougar defense held the Bulldogs to 26 percent shooting on the night and also recorded 29 points off turnovers.



Junior Devin Griffin led the Columbia attack with 12 points and Jordan Dressler had 10 to finish as the only two Columbia players in double figures. Senior Hal Payne came off the bench to grab seven rebounds and Marquette Murrell led all players with four assists.



Benedictine-Springfield was led by Jeremic Bennett with eight points.



The Cougars will return to action when they travel to Hannibal, Mo. for an AMC matchup with the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University on Tuesday, January 15th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.