Cougar Men Tie Baker, Move Up to No. 4 in Top 25

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Cougar men's soccer team played visiting Baker University to a double overtime 1-1 tie on Tuesday night in their final regular season home game of 2012. Columbia's record now stands at 13-0-4 on the season with one regular season game remaining.

The Wildcats got on the board first, when Nick Aguilar found the back of the Cougar goal six minutes into the first half. Columbia would respond at the 25-minute mark, when midfielder Antonio Ayres scored from 30 yards out to even up the match heading into halftime. Dale McCormack assisted on the goal.

Coming out of halftime, the Cougars and Wildcats each had their chances, posting shots on-goal, but neither team could break the tie, sending the contest into overtime.

Defense was the key in the 20 extra minutes of play as the teams advanced the ball from one end of the field to the other quickly, but no one was able to find the back of the net, finishing the match in a 1-1 draw.

Junior Matt McKenna got the start in goal for the Cougars, finishing with three saves. Baker posted 14 shots (4 on-goal) on the night, compared to 11 (6 on-goal) for Columbia.

In the latest NAIA Top 25 poll released earlier Tuesday, Columbia moved up three spots to No. 4 in the country overall behind Rio Grande University, Lindsey Wilson College, and Oklahoma Science & Arts University. One of three undefeated teams in the NAIA, the Cougars boast a top-five ranking for the first time since September 25, 2001.

Columbia will travel to Parkville, Missouri on Friday, October 26th to close out their regular season schedule against American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Park University. The Cougars and Pirates will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Friday's contest will determine Columbia's fate in the AMC Postseason Tournament.