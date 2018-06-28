Cougar Softball Adds Brueggeman and Urwiler to Roster

COLUMBIA -- Head Columbia College softball coach Wendy Spratt announced the signing of Kaylee Brueggeman and Tiffany Urwiler to Letters of Intent to play for the Cougars beginning next season on Tuesday.

Brueggeman, a catcher and outfielder from Wentzville, Missouri, joins the Cougars as a freshman after a successful career at Wentzville Holt High School. A four time academic all-conference recipient, Kaylee hit .413 as a senior and earned all-conference and all-district accolades. She helped her team to a district championship as a freshman and earned the sportsmanship award as a sophomore. Kaylee is also a member of the National Honor Society.

"Kaylee, former teammate of current Cougar Chelsie Crain, will be a valuable asset to the cougar softball program," said Spratt. "She is an incredible hitter who will add great depth to our offensive line-up."

A native of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Tiffany Urwiler attends School of the Osage where she will graduate this spring. A three-sport athlete in high school, Tiffany was an all-district recipient in soccer and softball and was named the All-Lake Defensive Player of the Year in basketball as a freshman and sophomore. In softball she was the team's most valuable player all four seasons and was an all-district, all-conference and all-region player numerous times. Tiffany hit .455 as a senior with a 1.66 ERA on the mound. The 4.0 GPA student has been a member of the National Honor Society and her school's community service organization called Key Club from 2008-2012.

"Tiffany is an amazing student-athlete and we are excited that she will be joining the cougar softball team next year," stated Spratt. "She has only begun to tap into her potential on the mound and we are proud to be able to help her reach for new heights."