Cougar Softball Drops Two

GULF SHORES, AL - The Cougar softball team dropped a pair of games Friday at the Gulf Shores Invitational, falling to Spring Hill (Ala.) College 3-0 in game one and 9-1 to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College in game two. The two losses drop Columbia to 3-3 on the year.

The Badgers of Spring Hill took an early lead in game one with a run in the top of the first off Cougars starter Taylor Richter. They would tack on another run in the top of the third inning and pick up an insurance run in the seventh for the 3-0 shutout victory.

Jamie Holmes and Taylor Atwood picked up Columbia's only two hits of the game. Richter (2-1) suffered her first loss of the season in the circle, allowing three runs on eight hits.

In game two, the Cougars fell behind 8-0 after the Blue Raiders struck for six runs in the bottom of the second inning and two more in the bottom of the third off starter Amber Boehme. Columbia was able to push a run across in the top of the fifth when Karina Veit scored on a two-out single by Whitni Howell, but that would be it for the Cougar offense. Lindsey Wilson added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap off the 9-1 victory.

Holmes, Veit, Howell, and Chelsie Crain each had one of Columbia's four hits. Boehme (0-1) took the loss in the circle for the Cougars, giving up nine runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out four.

Columbia will be back in action Satruday in Gulf Shores as they take on Cumberland (Tenn.) University at 1:00 p.m., followed by a 5:00 p.m. matchup with the University of Houston-Victoria (Texas).