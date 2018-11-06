Cougar Softball Picks Up Split, Goes 3-1 in Invitational

CONWAY, AR -- The Cougar softball team split a pair of games on Saturday afternoon at the Central Baptist (Ark.) University Invitational, falling to Mount Mercy University 10-0 in 6 innings and defeating William Jewell College 8-5. The split moves Columbia to 3-1 on the year.



Game one was scoreless until the Mustangs erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning against Cougar pitchers Tiffany Urwiler and Maria Imhoff. Mount Mercy would tack on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 10-run victory.



Columbia was held to just three hits and committed two errors in the game. Urwiler suffered the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings of work.



In game two, the Cardinals grabbed an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the top of the second inning off starter Taylor Richter. The Cougars would pick up a run in the bottom of the frame as Kaylee Brueggeman singled and later scored on a throwing error.



The teams traded runs in the third inning with Brittiany Tjarks bringing home Whitni Howell on a sacrifice fly to cut the Cardinal lead to 3-2. William Jewell was able to push a run across in the fourth and fifth innings for a 5-2 advantage. Columbia answered in the bottom of the fifth as Kristin Eiken reached base on an error and came around to score on Jessica Hardy's first home run of the season, bringing the Cougars within a run at 5-4.



After holding the Cardinals scoreless in the top of the sixth, Columbia struck for four runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double by Jamie Holmes and a two-run single by Howell. Richter worked a perfect seventh inning for her second complete game victory in as many days.



Holmes, Howell, and Hardy each finished with two hits and two RBIs in the win. Richter allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits, while striking out six and walking five.



The Cougars will return to the diamond March 8th-10th for a three day tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala. Columbia will face Spring Hill College at 5 p.m. and Lindsey Wilson College at 7 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday they will play Cumberland University at 1 p.m. and the University of Houston-Victoria at 5 p.m. before entering bracket play on Sunday.