Cougar Softball Ranked No. 12 in First Poll

Columbia, Mo. - In the first rating of the season, which was released today by the national office, the Columbia Cougar softball team is ranked No. 12 after entering the season ranked No. 20 in the preseason rating. Columbia pulled in 324 votes and is the top-ranked squad in the American Midwest Conference with a 12-5 record overall.

California Baptist University earned all 21 first place votes and is the top team in the ranking with a 33-1 record. William Carey (Miss.) University is in the No. 2 spot with a 24-1 record. Concordia (Calif.) University is No. 3, followed by California State University-San Marcos and Lubbock Christian (Texas) University.

Next week the Cougars head to California to take on No. 1 California Baptist, No. 4 California State-San Marcos and Vanguard University who is receiving votes in this week's poll. Columbia will take on each of these schools in a doubleheader on their spring break.



Before heading for California the Cougars head to Lebanon, Ill. on Thursday, March 24th to face AMC foe McKendree (Ill.) University. The first pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 2:00 p.m.