Cougar Softball Swept by Top-Ranked Concordia

IRVINE, CA -- The Cougar Softball team dropped a pair of games to top-ranked Concordia (Calif.) University on Friday afternoon. Columbia was shut out 8-0 in game one (5 innings) and fell by a score of 9-1 (6 innings) in game two. With the two defeats, the Cougars fall to 5-10 overall on the year.



The Eagles scored early and often in game one with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and four more in the third to take a 7-0 lead. Concordia added another run in the fourth and held Columbia scoreless in the fifth to complete the 8-0 shutout victory.



Junior Taylor Richter took the loss in the circle for the Cougars after allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits in two innings of work. Freshman Tiffany Urwiler relieved Richter in the third, finishing the contest. Kristen Eiken picked up Columbia's only hit of the contest and finished 1 for 2.



The Cougars were able to get on the board first in game two, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Eiken scored following a pair of fielding errors by the Eagles. Concordia would answer back with a run in the bottom of the frame to even the score at 1-1. After a scoreless second inning, the Eagles put up two runs in the third and four more in the fourth to take control of the game, 7-1. Concordia plated another run in the fifth and sixth innings to cap off the eight-run win.



Freshman Amber Boehme suffered the loss for Columbia, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits in 3.1 innings. Maria Imhoff replaced Boehme in the fourth. Eiken and junior Whitni Howell collected the Cougar's only two hits of the game.



Columbia will return to the diamond on Tuesday, April 2nd to take on William Woods (Mo.) University in their first American Midwest Conference (AMC) games of the 2013 season. First pitch for the doubleheader is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Fulton, Mo.