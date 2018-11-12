Cougar teams receive automatic bids to NAIA Championships

COLUMBIA- Three Columbia College teams earned automatic bids to NAIA championship opening rounds. The Cougar men’s soccer team will host the opening round of the NAIA championship. The Cougars received an automatic bid after winning the AMC regular-season title. They will host Cardinal Stritch on November 17th. The Wolves finished regular season play with an 18-2 record and the Cougars finished with a 13-5-1 record.

The Cougar women’s soccer team will travel to Lawrenceville, Georgia to face off against the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies. The Cougars received an automatic bid after winning the AMC tournament title and finished the regular season with a 14-4-2 record. Georgia Gwinnett is ranked 7th and will head into opening round with a 16-3 regular season record. The game will be played on November 17th.

Last but not least the Cougar’s women volleyball team ranks 3rd in the nation. They earned an automatic bid after winning the AMC tournament championship title. They will have a bye in the opening rounds and will advance to pool play. This is the 25th time in program history the Cougars have earned a spot in the national championship. They finished the regular season with a 37-3 record.