Cougar Volleyball Clinches Top Seed in Postseason Tournament

COLUMBIA -- The third-ranked Cougar volleyball team defeated American Midwest Conference and crosstown foe Stephens College 3-0 on Wednesday night, winning the match by scores of 25-7, 25-12, and 25-12.

With the victory, Columbia improves to 32-1 on the year and 16-0 in conference play, including their 154th consecutive regular season conference victory.

The Cougars also clinch a share of their 20th consecutive AMC regular season championship and can clinch the title outright with a win against Lyon College on Saturday afternoon.

Brooke Simpson led Columbia with 12 kills in 16 attempts on the night, while Kahoriz Feliz chipped in eight kills of her own as well.

In the latest NAIA Top 25 poll released yesterday afternoon, the Cougars remained at No. 3 for the tenth straight week. The top two teams traded places, with Concordia University checking in at No. 1 this week ahead of the University of Texas at Brownsville. Biola University and Lee University rounded out the top five.

The Cougars return to the court and close out the regular season on Saturday, November 3rd with a home doubleheader against AMC opponent Lyon College. Match time is set for Noon at the Arena of Southwell Complex.