Cougar Volleyball Cruises Past William Woods

COLUMBIA -- The third-ranked Columbia College volleyball team defeated visiting William Woods University 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in an American Midwest Conference (AMC) contest. The Cougars took down the Owls by scores of 25-16, 25-14, and 25-18.

The victory marks the Cougars' 146th consecutive victory in conference regular season play, dating back to October 3rd, 2002. With the win, Columbia improves to 18-1 on the year and 8-0 in AMC play. The Owls' record now stands at 14-14 and 8-4 in the conference.

Cougar Brooke Simpson posted a match-high 15 kills. Carol Berger added 11 kills and Kahoriz Feliz contributed ten kills on the afternoon. Paula Ferreira led all players with 46 assists and Elena Berroteran had a match-high 14 digs.

The Owls were led by Kristen Bauer with nine kills and Amanda Henley with 13 digs.Sarah Wehmeyer added 12 assists on the afternoon. Henley surpassed Skye Wade for second all-time on the digs list at William Woods, with 1,969 digs for her career.

The Owls close out their four-game road swing on Tuesday night as they visit Hannibal-LaGrange University. First serve for the match is set for 7 p.m.

Next up on the schedule for the Cougars is a road match-up with Harris-Stowe State University on Monday, October 8th. Match time is set for 7 p.m.