Cougar Volleyball Defeats No. 20 Missouri Baptist

ST. LOUIS -- The Columbia College Cougar volleyball team continued their streak while breaking another Wednesday night, defeating No. 20 ranked Missouri Baptist University by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21 in St. Louis. With the victory the Cougars improve to 20-1 on the season, 10-0 in American Midwest Conference (AMC) play and win their 148th consecutive regular season conference match dating back to October 2002 when the Spartans defeated the Cougars.

Columbia takes over sole possession of first place in the conference after tonight with eight matches left in the AMC season for the Cougars.

Columbia breaks the Spartans' 22 match win streak, moving the host squad to 22-1 overall and 11-1 versus conference foes.

The Cougars remained in the third spot in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll, pulling in 611 points. The top eight teams remained the same from a week ago with the University of Texas at Brownsville continuing to hold the top spot with a 16-0 record. Concordia University is second with a 20-0 mark and Biola University and Lee University round out the top five.

Columbia returns to the court on Friday, October 12 and Saturday, October 13 when they compete in the Bellevue Premier Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska.

On Friday Columbia faces St. Xavier University at 1 p.m. and Dordt College at 7 p.m. Game time is set for 11 a.m. against Taylor University and 5 p.m. against Bellevue University on Saturday.