Cougar Volleyball Finishes Regular Season in Winning Fashion

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougar volleyball squad wrapped up 2012 regular season action today with a doubleheader against Lyon (Ark.) College. Columbia defeated the Scots in straight sets by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-10 in the first match and then repeated that feat with scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-13 in the second match. With the victories the record of consecutive regular season conference matches will stand for another year as Columbia has logged 156 straight dating back to 2002.

After senior day festivities, the Cougars got right to business, coming out of the gate with a 6-1 lead that led to a 0.583 hitting percentage in the first set. Columbia went on to hit 0.519 in the match with 49 kills compared to the Scots' 15.

The Cougars picked up where they left off in the first match and continued to dominate on the court, again holding Lyon to just 25 kills while posting 40 of their own.

On the day, Kahoriz Feliz pounded down 30 kills in her 47 attempts to lead all attackers. Brooke Simpson chipped in 21 kills, four aces and 17 digs. Senior Paula Ferreira had 68 assists in five sets before Aleah Hayes took over in the sixth set as setter, dishing out nine assists. Hayes also had 18 digs on the day while fellow senior Elena Berroteran finished with 27 digs.

Today's win also gives Columbia sole possession of the regular season conference title with an 18-0 AMC record. Columbia enters the postseason with a 34-1 overall record and will be the top seed in the AMC postseason tournament. The tournament opens up on Tuesday, November 6 with the top four seeds hosting their competition. The Cougars will host the eighth seeded Stephens College Stars in the Arena of Southwell Complex in a 6 p.m. match-up. The winners from the quarterfinal rounds will face off in the semifinals on Thursday, November 8 and the championship game will be played on Saturday, November 10.