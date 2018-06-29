Cougar Volleyball Starts National Championship Play On a High Note

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Columbia Cougar volleyball team started off the NAIA Volleyball National Championships on the right foot Tuesday, sweeping the Sea Lions from Point Loma Nazarene University by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-22. Columbia came into the championships as the fifth seed and improves to 36-3 on the season. The Sea Lions drop to 19-9 overall.

Columbia, making their 18th consecutive appearance at the national playoff, is the top-seeded team in Pool E. Point Loma is making their 14th appearance and also enters as an at-large.

After being tied at seven in the first set, the Cougar surged ahead to take a 14-8 lead and go onto victory, holding Point Loma to just eight kills while forcing five hitting errors. Columbia held the lead at all times in the remaining two sets, leading to the sweep.

Senior outside hitter Vesna Trivunovic led the attack with 10 kills. Junior Kelly Corkum pounded down nine kills and had three blocks. Ola Shawky and Nicole Murphy posted seven kills apiece while Paula Ferreira dished out 31 assists. Serena Jenkins held down the backcourt with 17 digs.

Columbia returns to the court Wednesday at the NAIA Volleyball National Championships when they face Indiana Tech University at 1:00 p.m.