Cougar Volleyball Wins at Hannibal

HANNIBAL, MO -- The Cougar volleyball team won on the road Tuesday night in an American Midwest Conference (AMC) game against Hannibal-LaGrange University. The Cougars won the match 3-0 by scores of 25-15, 25-14, and 25-18 to extend their regular season conference winning streak to 149 consecutive matches. With the victory, Columbia improves to 25-1 overall and 11-0 in the AMC. The Trojans fall to 16-16 on the year and 9-5 in league play.

Senior Kelly Corkum led the Cougar attack with 10 kills on the night. Kahoriz Feliz and Brooke Simpson both added eight kills as well. Paula Ferreira led the match with 33 assists and Elena Berroteran added a match-high 19 digs.

Lindsay Smith led the Trojans with six kills and eight digs.

In the latest NAIA Top 25 poll released earlier today, Columbia remained in the No. 3 spot behind the University of Texas at Brownsville and Concordia University. The top 10 teams in the poll remained the same from the previous week. Fellow AMC schools Missouri Baptist University and Park University were ranked 15th and 25th, respectively.

The Cougars return to the court on Friday, October 19th for an AMC doubleheader with Benedictine University at Springfield. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.