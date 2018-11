Cougar Volleyball Wins in Season Opener

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Volleyball team started its season with a win.

Hosting the Quality Inn Classic, the Cougars swept Bethel University in three games.

The Cougars sit at No. 2 in the NAIA preseason poll and return six starters from a team that finished runner-up in the national tournament last season.

The team picks up action again Friday at 7 p.m. against the University of Texas-Brownsville.