Cougar Women Finish Second at Hannibal Spring Invite

HANNIBAL, MO -- The Columbia women's golf team wrapped up play Wednesday at the Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University Spring Invite hosted by Norwoods Golf Club. As a team, the Cougars shot 747 (377-370, +171), finishing in second place behind the Trojan women's squad. Fellow American Midwest Conference (AMC) school Missouri Baptist University took part in the event as well and placed third.

Junior Hannah Gill was Columbia's top individual finisher, coming in second overall after posting a two-day score of 169 (84-85, +25). Freshman Laken Frese was right behind her in third place with a score of 173 (89-84, +29), along with sophomore Ashley Fisher in eighth place with a 189 (94-95, +45). Liz Friedman (+72) and Mikayla Knaebel (+84) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars, finishing 11th and 13th respectively.

Columbia will return to the course for the AMC women's championship on Monday, May 6th and Tuesday, May 7th. The event will be hosted by the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, Illinois.