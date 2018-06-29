Cougar women's soccer finishes eighth in postseason rankings

Columbia, Mo. - The NAIA announced the 2016 Women's soccer postseason poll with the Columbia College Cougars finishing eighth overall.

The Cougers were ranked 13th in the final regular season poll, but moved up five spots for their highest ranking in their five year existence.



The Cougars finished the season with a 19-2-3 record, which is the most wins for the program in a single year. They made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament where they were defeated by the University of Northwestern Ohio.

They went 11-1 in conference play and avenged their only loss of the regular season when they defeated Park (Mo.) University in the AMC Tournament Championship Game.

The Cougars outscored their opponents 95-10 and tied the program's longest winning streak of 11 straight games.



Columbia College was an offensive machine this season and ranked in the top two nationally in several categories. The Cougars finished the season ranked first in total assists (99), assists per game (4.130), and shots per game (27.080) while finishing second in shots on goal per game (13.330), goals per game (3.960), and total goals (95).



In addition to success on the field, the Cougars also had success in the classroom with five players recognized as 2016 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes. Specifically, Christina Conley, Laurie Frew, Katelyn Palmer, Joran Poire and Tiffany Weaver. Frew was also selected to the 2016 CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division Women's Soccer first team.